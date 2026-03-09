Last Wednesday, at the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration, Pavee Point delivered the third of three information sessions to Government departments on how to make a civil service that is more inclusive and welcoming for Travellers and Roma.

Across the three information sessions – entitled ‘Supporting Traveller and Roma inclusion in the Civil Service’ – attendees were given the space to gain a better understanding of Traveller and Roma cultures, the challenges Travellers and Roma face in accessing employment, and how to create a more inclusive and welcoming workplaces.

The information sessions follow the successful recruitment of 18 Traveller and Roma applicants to the civil service under the 2025/2026 Civil Service Traveller and Roma Work Placement Programme. Wednesday’s session provided the opportunity to discuss with mentors and line managers in the programme what an inclusive workplace culture means. Managers were guided as to how they might create safe channels for recruits to raise concerns, how to provide support for new recruits, and how to ensure ongoing, proactive training and awareness across their workplace.

Operating through the Department of Social Protection, the 2025/2026 Civil Service Traveller and Roma Work Placement Programme was developed in line with the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy (NTRIS) 2024–2028, and aims to promote greater participation and inclusion of Travellers and Roma in the civil service. The successful applicants receive a paid placement for a period of 12 months at the level of Clerical Officer or Executive Officer.

Read more about the Civil Service Traveller and Roma Work Placement Programme here: https://tinyurl.com/mryf77w6