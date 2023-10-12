SUSI Grant for Fees Expanded to Part-time Students
Home > News > SUSI Grant for Fees Expanded to Part-time Students
Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre welcomes today’s
announcement by Further and Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris TD that ‘SUSI
grants for fees’ will be extended to part-time students.
“This is something we have been advocating on for a while,”
said Pavee Point Education Worker, Tracey Reilly, “More supports for part-time
students will enable more Travellers to avail of Further and Higher
Education. Part-time education is more
realistic for Travellers with family responsibilities or in part-time
employment.”
“However, this extension of the SUSI grant needs to be
further extended to include maintenance and not just fees”, added Ms. Reilly.
Fewer than 1% of Travellers go on to Further and Higher
Education. Recent measures including
access outreach, more financial supports and better Traveller inclusion at
universities and colleges is having a positive impact. “The fact that there are
targets in the National Access Plan to have 150 Travellers in Higher Education is
very important and helps drive these positive moves,” said Ms Reilly.
“However, we also advocate that as a special temporary measure
to help bridge the gap in education, all Travellers getting places in Higher Education
Institutions should be allocated full SUSI grants for an immediate period of at
least five years,” added Ms. Reilly.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok