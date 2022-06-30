Pavee Point welcomes the Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence published by the Government on 28 June 2022.
We welcome the recognition of and commitment to intersectionality and community development approaches as key elements of the Third Strategy, and in particular the acknowledgement that Traveller and Roma communities experience additional challenges in seeking protection and safety.
Responding to the publication of the Third Strategy, Tessa Collins, Senior Community Development Worker on the Violence against Women Programme states:
“Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate – it’s a global issue and affects 1 in 4 women in Ireland – including Traveller and Roma women. I know working with my community that Traveller and Roma women face additional barriers in leaving and accessing services and supports – one large barrier being racism and discrimination.
“It’s crucial that the Strategy explicitly names and coordinates with the forthcoming National Action Plan against Racism, the National Traveller and Roma Inclusion Strategy and National Data Equality Strategy. We cannot address further barriers without addressing racism and discrimination first.”
It’s welcome the Strategy names Traveller and Roma women in a number of actions however the Implementation Plan needs to include targets, indicators, rigid time frames, and/or ring-fenced funding for each action.