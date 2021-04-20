Home > News > TCD Alumni Award for Pavee Point Co Director
Congratulations to Ronnie Fay, Co Director Pavee Point on being awarded a Trinity College Dublin Alumni Award for 2021.
This award is a wonderful recognition of the trojan work that Ronnie has done, and continues to do, in achieving full human rights for Irish Travellers and Roma in Ireland.
In her speech Ronnie talks about her Trinity adventures, studying history and the university society and clubs she was part of.
She also talks about the welcome, warmth and sense of humour she experiences in Traveller homes the length and breadth of the country. She talks, in particular, about her pride in helping to establish Traveller Primary Health Care Projects and the important role these projects played during the COVID19 pandemic.
You can see Ronnie’s full acceptance speech below at 15 mins 30sec
