Tender for Comprehensive National Study on Traveller Substance use

The Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit is currently seeking requests for tenders to undertake research on Traveller substance misuse use. The overall objective of the research is to develop a contemporary and comprehensive analysis of Travellers and substance misuse in Ireland within a human rights framework. For more information, see here.

Completed proposals should be sent by email only to lynsey.kavanagh@pavee.ie with the subject line: Research on the experience of Travellers and substance misuse in Ireland.

Proposal should be submitted by COB on Friday 22nd March.