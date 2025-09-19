Pavee Point was delighted to attend the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission’s conference on ‘Leadership for Human Rights and Equality: A Time for Courage and Vision’ on Tuesday, September 16th.
“What gets measured gets done” Lynsey stated “Without accurate equality data, inequality remains invisible and policies cannot be effectively targeted or evaluated. Without data disaggregated on the basis of ethnicity we cannot provide the evidence to highlight the existence of systemic or indirect discrimination and inform good policy and practice. We believe that the interests of Travellers, Roma and other minority ethnic groups cannot be well served if we do not have evidenced based policymaking.”