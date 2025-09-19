Home » News » Human Rights and Equality Commission’s conference on ‘Leadership for Human Rights and Equality: A Time for Courage and Vision’

Human Rights and Equality Commission’s conference on ‘Leadership for Human Rights and Equality: A Time for Courage and Vision’

Pavee Point was delighted to attend the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission’s conference on ‘Leadership for Human Rights and Equality: A Time for Courage and Vision’ on Tuesday, September 16th.

The conference emphasised the need for courage and vision to actively address human rights and equality challenges.
Co-Director of Pavee Point, Lynsey Kavanagh, chaired a workshop on ‘Integrating Equality and Human Rights Data into the National Data Infrastructure’. Panellists from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, the Central Statistics Office, the EU Fundamental Rights Agency, and the European Commission discussed the importance of collecting and analysing data on minority ethnic groups, including Travellers and Roma. The workshop linked the national to the international; emphasising the importance of equality data as a tool to realise rights.

“What gets measured gets done” Lynsey stated “Without accurate equality data, inequality remains invisible and policies cannot be effectively targeted or evaluated. Without data disaggregated on the basis of ethnicity we cannot provide the evidence to highlight the existence of systemic or indirect discrimination and inform good policy and practice. We believe that the interests of Travellers, Roma and other minority ethnic groups cannot be well served if we do not have evidenced based policymaking.”

