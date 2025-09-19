Pavee Point was delighted to attend the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission’s conference on ‘Leadership for Human Rights and Equality: A Time for Courage and Vision’ on Tuesday, September 16th.

The conference emphasised the need for courage and vision to actively address human rights and equality challenges.

Co-Director of Pavee Point, Lynsey Kavanagh, chaired a workshop on ‘Integrating Equality and Human Rights Data into the National Data Infrastructure’. Panellists from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, the Central Statistics Office, the EU Fundamental Rights Agency, and the European Commission discussed the importance of collecting and analysing data on minority ethnic groups, including Travellers and Roma. The workshop linked the national to the international; emphasising the importance of equality data as a tool to realise rights.