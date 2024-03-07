Clondalkin Travellers Development Group, Tallaght Travellers Community Developement Project Ltd, Laois Travellers Action Group, Coolmine Homeless Support for Traveller Women, HSE Drugs.ie, DAISH Project TSAS, Traveller Counselling Service, Balbriggan Travellers Project, Fast Finglas, Ossory Youth – Traveller substance Misuse worker, National Traveller MABS and Pavee Point’s DAAP programme all met today at Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre for The National Traveller Drug Network meeting.

There was input from the HSE on the dual diagnosis roll out, updates from the Pavee Point Drug Alcohol Addiction Programme Team on current policy and service developments, research Tender, update on Nitazines and what’s next for the Citizens Assembly on Drugs Use. The meeting then heard feedback from Traveller drug workers and primary health care workers and mainstream services working with Travellers of the current situation on the ground.