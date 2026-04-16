‘The Unheard 12 Million’ Exhibition visits Pavee Point to mark International Traveller and Roma Day

Pavee Point was delighted to host the impactful Council of Europe exhibition ‘The Unheard 12 Million’ to mark International Traveller & Roma Day.

This important exhibition, based on the recent book by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, shares the experiences of Travellers and Roma across Europe, including Ireland, through photographs and personal stories.

A central focus of the exhibition is the role of Traveller and Roma women, and their contributions within their communities and wider society. Their stories reflect leadership, advocacy and resilience, in the context of the many structural barriers that continue to shape daily life for their families.

The exhibition arrives at a significant moment, as Ireland prepares for its upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This context heightens the importance of engaging with the realities presented in ‘The Unheard 12 Million’ and ensuring that equality and human rights remain central to policy discussions at both national and European levels.

As Commissioner O’Flaherty notes:

“In today’s Europe, too many Roma and Travellers continue to face an intolerable plight; that of blatant racism and discrimination, in virtually all areas of life. Too many live in extreme poverty, segregation and exclusion. And too many of us – who have the responsibility to act – are not doing enough.”

Speaking at the event Rudolf Simonic, Roma worker at Pavee Point, said:

“We live in one of the richest regions in the world, and so seeing the conditions that some people are forced to live in deeply affects me. This is both caused and compounded by a lack of adequate support from EU member states. Today is an important day to strengthen solidarity between us all, as we work in solidarity together to improve collective outcomes for Roma, Travellers and all groups experiencing inequalities.”

Ann McDonnell, Pavee Point, introduced the event:

‘At its core, the exhibition is a call to action’ she said ‘As Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights , Michael O’Flaherty, states: “We must confront the injustices experienced by Roma and Travellers, the racism and discrimination that we allow to persist on a massive scale.

This is one of Europe’s greatest human rights scandals. This book is not just a collection of stories; it is a mirror reflecting our responsibility to build a world where everyone belongs. Their voices are strong and clear, and we must finally listen to them, respect them, and act on their demands for equality and justice. The time for indifference is over.”‘

Monika Gaziova of Longford Roma and New Communities Project and Nadia Lacatus, Youth Work Ireland, Tipperary spoke about the difficult situations in which Travellers and Roma survive, especially young children.

‘This exhibition reflects how many Roma people live in Europe. These are people who are full of skills and potential, but denied real opportunities. Without proper support, especially housing, people are left with no path forward. Children grow up without a fair chance to learn or succeed.

Roma are EU citizens, with the same rights to travel, work, and build a life as anyone else. And images like this show why people are forced to leave their homes and families in search of dignity and opportunity.’

Monika Gaziova

They also spoke about resilience and the role of Traveller and Roma women play in bringing about positive change for their communities.

‘Employment opportunities for Roma are often limited and tend to be in roles that don’t reflect people’s skills or potential. Having the opportunity to work within my own community, and to contribute to positive change at a local level, is very meaningful for me. It not only supports Roma individuals to flourish, but strengthens the wider community as a whole.’

Nadia Lacatus, Roma Health Project worker, Youth Work Ireland, Tipperary.

‘On days like this I celebrate all the Traveller and Roma activists who took a stand… against injustice, racism, poverty and exclusion, some of whom have passed on and those that are still with us. We often speak of Europe as a place of equality, of rights, of shared values. But we have to ask ourselves-is this true for everyone? Because the reality is this: Europe today cannot truly be called a continent of equals.

For millions of Roma and Travellers, equality is not a lived experience. It is a promise still waiting to be fulfilled. The treatment of Roma and Travellers remains one of Europe’s most enduring and profound human rights failures. The Irish Government takes on the presidency of the EU soon. We hope to see meaningful action towards a more equal Europe during this time’

Dr Thomas McCann of the Traveller Counselling Service, also a member of the Advisory Committee to the Framework Convention for National Minorities.

Music was provided by Rubina Bushtarenko and Galyna Bushtarenko of Kerry and Mary Collins closed the event with a traditional Traveller song.





