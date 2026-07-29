Training NALA ‘Literacy Champions’

Last week (July 23) Pavee Point’s Education Programme, in partnership with @national_adult_literacy_agency, deliver Day two of NALA ‘Literacy Champion’ training with the Primary Health Care and CE workers of Clondalkin Travellers Development Group.

The training is designed to support adults with unmet literacy needs in their community, and signpost them towards services to improve their reading, writing, maths, and digital skills.

If you are struggling with reading, writing, numbers or using computers you can contact:

National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA): 📞 1800 20 20 65 (FREEPHONE)

Dublin and Dún Laoghaire ETB : https://www.ddletb.ie/further-education-training/find-a-further-education-or-training-course/

#AdultLiteracy #AdultEducation #LifeLongLearning