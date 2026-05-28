On Wednesday morning in Pavee Point offices Dublin, our Primary Health Care Team, as well as Pavee Mothers and our Drugs & Alcohol Programme attended training on Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

The training was led by Tristan Casson-Rennie, CEO of FASD Ireland, and he shared understandings of what it is like to live with FASD and what it’s like to parent or care for someone who lives with FASD.

Many thanks to the FASD Ireland team for leading the training.

Read Pavee Mothers FASD guide here: paveemothers.ie/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Alcohol-leaflet_Final.pdf

#FASD #PaveeMothers #TravellerMaternalHealth