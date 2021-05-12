Our work in promoting Traveller education received a significant boost today with an award from The Equality Fund.
Equality Fund Award for Education Project
Support from The Equality Fund will enable us to raise issues of education discrmination – made worse by #Covid19 – and the need for a Traveller Education Strategy.
Traveller woman Tracey Reilly is a passionate spokesperson on Traveller education – having left school early and then returning to education as a mature student.
Tracey spoke to the The Equalty Fund and is featured in an impressive banner on Liberty Hall, Dublin. Thanks to Tracey for her inputs.
Traveller Education Forum
Today also sees our second Traveller and Roma Education Forum which consults with Travellers and Roma on the impacts of #COVID19 restrictions on Traveller and Roma education. We will be highlighting the issues raised at this forum to try and halt the disadvantage that Traveller and Roma children are experiencing.
Photograph by Derek Speirs.
