The Pavee Point Education Team and Pavee Mothers attended the Towards a National Policy on Transitions in Education for Students with Disabilities stakeholder event on Tuesday, 26 May.

The event brought together stakeholders from across government departments and agencies to share understanding of the supports currently available to disabled children, young people and adults at key transition points – from early years settings, through education and into adult life. Discussions also focused on the vision, principles, roles and responsibilities needed to inform a national transitions policy, alongside the delivery and governance structures required to support implementation.

The event also provided an opportunity for attendees to share views and insights directly with officials from the Department of Children, Disability and Equality; the Department of Education and Youth; and the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

Pavee Point welcomed the opportunity to participate in this important discussion and to highlight the experiences of Traveller and Roma families in accessing supports at key transition points in education. Ensuring Travellers and Roma with disabilities are included in the development of policy and planning remains essential to achieving equitable and inclusive education pathways.

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