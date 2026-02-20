Meeting of Traveller and Roma Education Forum

Representatives from Pavee Point, Kerry Gallagher (Education Coordinator), and Rudolph Simonic (Community Development Worker), attended the Traveller and Roma Education Forum 2026 in Dublin on Wednesday (Feb 18).

The Forum brought together key stakeholders to discuss priorities for the forthcoming 2026–2028 Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES) Action Plan. Wider progress updates were presented by relevant government departments, alongside separate afternoon sessions focused on youth affairs and the Traveller and Roma Inclusion Programme (TAIP).

Pavee Point’s reflections on TRES progress here: Note on the National Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES) 2024-2030 and the TRES Plan for Implementation and Action 2024-2026

Pavee Point’s note on the third TRES progress report: Note on the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy (TRES) 2024–2030: Third Progress Report