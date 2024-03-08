We are getting closer to the Traveller and Roma consultations dates which begin next week. Between March 14 and April 11 2024, six local consultation events will be held to inform the development of a Traveller and Roma education strategy (TRES): four with Travellers and Traveller organisations and two with Roma and Roma organisations.

These events form part of the consultation process being advanced by the Department of Education for the TRES. The Department is being assisted in organising these events by the Consultation Group for the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy, which comprises of Traveller and Roma organisations.

The consultation events propose to capture participants’ views on:

– the ambition required for the Traveller and Roma education strategy (TRES);

– the priority issues to be addressed by the strategy; and

– the priority actions that should be included to address these issues.

THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR TRAVELLERS AND ROMA TO HAVE YOUR SAY ON KEY ISSUES AND OUTCOMES IN EDUCATION FROM EARLY YEARS TO THE END OF SECONDARY SCHOOL

Dates, locations, venues, and registration contacts for the consultation events