Traveller organisations have lobbied for many years for the introduction of a ‘Traveller and Roma Education Strategy’ (TRES) to achieve equal outcomes for Traveller and Roma children and young people in education. This was included in the current Programme for Government and the Department of Education is now working with key stakeholders and national Traveller and Roma organisations in the development of the strategy.

The Consultative Group (Pavee Point, NTWF, Mincers Whiden, Exchange House Ireland, ITM, Cairde, Involve,) in conjunction and collaboration with local organisations will hold six consultations with Traveller (4) and Roma (2) families and communities. The consultations for the TRES are in line with the NTRIS consultations.

Phase 1 of the TRES (Structures and Planning) has been completed. We are now in Phase 2. This phase consists of consultations. The consultations with key education stakeholders took place at the end of 2023. Part 2 of Phase 2, consultations with Traveller and Roma families and communities are about to take place.

This is an opportunity for Travellers and Roma to talk about the experiences and issues facing Traveller and Roma children and young people in educational provision and to have their say on what needs to happen to bring about positive change.

Hub na nOg (hubnanog.ie) will undertake consultations with young people (Under 18) in the forthcoming weeks.

The dates for the consultations with Traveller and Roma communities and families are as follows:

Dates Location Lead organisation Local Organisations (confirmed)Others TBC Thursday March 14th

(10.30am – 3.30pm) Midlands Region National Traveller Womens Forum

(NTWF) TBC Tuesday March 19th

(10.30am – 3.30pm)

(Pavee Point) Dublin

(Traveller Consultation) Pavee Point TBC Wednesday March 20th

(10.30am – 3.30pm)

(Pavee Point) Dublin (ROMA Consultation) Pavee Point Cairde and others TBC Thursday March 28th

(10.30am – 3.30pm)(Longford Arms Hotel) Longford Region (ROMA Consultation) Pavee Point Longford Community Resources, HSE Community Development Services and other TBC Monday April 8th

(10.30am – 3.30pm) West/North West Region Minceirs Whiden/Exchange House Ireland GMT, West Travellers Tuam and others TBC Thursday April 11th

(10.30am – 3.30pm) Southern Region ITM/Minceirs Whiden TBC

Pavee Point is currently contacting local Traveller and Roma organisations to invite them to take part in our Dublin consultations here in Pavee Point. Our Traveller consultation is on Tuesday March 19th. Our Roma consultations will be held in Dublin on Wednesday March 20th and in Longford on Thursday March 28th. We would be grateful if you could indicate your interest in taking part (lunch will be provided) and can confirm your attendance with stephanie.mcdermott@ pavee.ie or myself at your earliest convenience. When emailing, please provide us with your contact details and any dietary requirements you may have.

The broad themes for discussions at the consultations include:

• Inclusion, belonging, and diversity as Travellers and Roma journey through systems of education

• Equality of opportunity, access, and outcomes in education.

• Retention in education.

• Transitions at different educational levels.

• Relationships and supports between parents/guardians, schools, and communities.

• The digital divide experienced by members of the Traveller and Roma communities.

• The impact of Covid-19 on Traveller and Roma education as a whole.