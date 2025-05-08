Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day 2025

Join us for Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day, a day of activity where Traveller and Roma men can get together and take positive action in relation to health.
Let’s look after ourselves and each other.
Walk-ins welcome but registration is required to participate in the football tournament. Teams will fill up fast so register soon to ensure a place!
June 11th from 10am – 2pm
15 Acres in the Phoenix Park
Food and refreshments provided
Contact to register:
John Collins john.collins@pavee.ie
Michael Collins michael.collins@pavee.
ie
Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day is an initiative of the Eastern Regional Traveller Health Network and is supported by the Traveller Health Unit. It is coordinated by Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre. In 2024, we celebrated the 10th Traveller and Roma men’s health day and over 200 men took part.