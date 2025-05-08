Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day 2025

Join us for Traveller and Roma Men’s Health Day, a day of activity where Traveller and Roma men can get together and take positive action in relation to health.

Let’s look after ourselves and each other. Walk-ins welcome but registration is required to participate in the football tournament. Teams will fill up fast so register soon to ensure a place! June 11th from 10am – 2pm

15 Acres in the Phoenix Park

Food and refreshments provided Contact to register:

John Collins

Michael Collins John Collins john.collins@pavee.ie Michael Collins michael.collins@pavee. ie 01 878 0255