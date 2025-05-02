Traveller Community Arts Day at Hugh Lane Gallery

Pavee Point, in collaboration with the Hugh Lane Gallery, were delighted to welcome Traveller groups to the gallery yesterday Mayday , 1st of May to showcase and talk about Traveller Community Arts.

Offaly Traveller Movement showcased their project Threading Needles, Telling Stories which they developed with artist Teresa Doyle.

The Traveller Women’s Shed created 14 dolls in commemoration of older family members. Along with recreating images of the people the women also recount their memories of those people and their way of life. The dolls will become part of the collection of the National Museum of Ireland as part of the Traveller curation work.



(LtoR) Mary McInerney, Sarah McDonagh, Mary Ward, Caroline McDonagh of Offaly Traveller Movement.



(LtoR) Caoimhe McCabe,Pavee Point speaking with Mary McInerney.

Mary Ward was especially glad to talk about the doll representing her mother who loved May Day. The doll represents her mother with a beautiful basked of Mayday flowers. There is a strong Mayday tradition within the Traveller community who decorate trees and bushes with flowers and ribbons on Mayday.



The group is continuing to work with artist Teresa Doyle and are developing new projects with the support of Offaly Traveller Movement and Creative Ireland.

Brú Bhríde of Tuam Galway displayed beautiful self portraits made by Traveller young people and also wonderful modern interpretations of the Traveller garment – the beady pocket. This unique garment was worn by Traveller women and the decorations of beads and buttons were exchanged as a way of keeping in touch and storing memories.



(LtoR) Dean Ward, Niamh Connor and Martina Passman from Brú Bhríde, Tuam, Galway at the Traveller Community Arts Day at the Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin.

Brú Bhríde has been working with artist Martina Passman on a variety of art projects over a number of years, funded from a variety of sources, and have been delighted to see Traveller young people move on to higher level training and education in art and design.



Caption: Self portrait by young Traveller, Bru Bhríde Tuam, Galway.

This group is also working on further projects including drama and film documentary.

Pavee Point highlighted the links between art and activism with the ‘Unpacking Traveller Mental Health’ featuring Traveller grub boxes made by Traveller Primary Health Care Projects in the Eastern Region.

The Traveller grub box was used to store important food items such as flour and sugar and butter. For this art project –filled the boxes with the elements that impact of Traveller mental health. In this creative way Travellers were able to express the Traveller experience and communicate this to the wider society.



(LtoR) Mary Collins and Nancy Collins talk about the exhibition using the Traveller grub box.

There is a lot happening in Traveller community arts around the country, said Caoimhe McCabe, Arts and Culture Co Ordinator with Pavee Point. “There is great dynamism and interest in the work which is taking place all around the country from Cork to Galway to Donegal and celebrates Traveller culture and identity. This is crucial to promoting Traveller pride and self determination.



Caption: ‘The Wheel of Time’ showing the changing types of accommodation used by Travellers. Made by Charlotte Connors and Mikey O Brien of Southside Traveller Action Group.

“Traveller groups need more opportunities to get involved in creative practices, to work with the wider arts sector and and to build skills and knowledge in relation to creative industries.”

Artist Brian Maguire, whose exhibition ‘La Grande Illusion’ at the Hugh Lane brings human rights around the world into focus, gave a tour of his exhibition talking about the issues and how he engages with communities.



Artist Brian Maguire gives Traveller groups a tour of his exhibition La Grande Illusion at the Hugh Lane Gallery.

The day finished with a screening of the films Being Put Back Together by Dave McDonagh and My Kind of People by Ella Louise Ward. ‘The films were excellent,” said Martin Collins of Pavee Point. “There is such fantastic talent and creativity in our community,” he said.



The Mayday event was the final event in a programme of activities as part of the Bafushia exhibition at the Hugh Lane Gallery. This exhibition by artists of a Traveller heritage runs until 18th of May.



The Bafushia exhibition of work by artists with a Traveller heritage runs until 18th of May at the Hugh Lane Gallery, Dublin.