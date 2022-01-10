Traveller homelessness – launch of booklet and video as part of First Fortnight
Home > News > Traveller homelessness – launch of booklet and video as part of First Fortnight
On Thursday 13th January 5-6pm Fr Peter Mc Verry will launch ‘Unseen Homelessness’ a booklet and video of creative writing that showcase a blend of poetry and stories from six Traveller men with experience of homelessness.
These resources are the result of a creative process that encouraged the men to open up about their experiences. While difficult, the men felt this to be an empowering process which helped them to better understand and cope with their situations.
Some of the men will read their work and there will be a panel discussion on the Traveller experience of homelessness. Access the launch on zoom at this link –
The booklet and video produced by the Men’s Health Programme, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre were facilitated by spoken-word poet Geoff Finan and supported by the Dublin North West Area Partnership.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok