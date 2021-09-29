Being homeless impacts your physical health and your mental health. Pavee Point worked with SpunOut.ie in 2020 to produce a video that highlights this issue
No More Traveller Evictions
Pavee Point has consistently lobbied for a ban on Traveller evictions. Evictions contribute to hardship and suffering for Traveller families and only serve to perpetuate homelessness.
In June 2015 six international organisations also called for a ban on Traveller evictions and highlighted the human cost of evictions. “Local authorities need to find sustainable solutions to the housing or accommodation problems many Roma and Travellers face, and avoid evictions” the statement said.
Traveller Homelessness raised at Oireachtas Committee 2016
Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre first brought the issue of Traveller ‘hidden’ homelessness to the attention of the Oireachtas in 2016.
In a presentation to the Oireachtas Committee on Housing and Homelessness, Pavee Point highlighted terms such as ‘basic service bays’ and ‘unauthorised sites’ represented people living in, often, rat-infested accommodation with little or no access to water and in overcrowded accommodation.
As per Census 2011 figures we estimate that in 2016 – 18% of Travellers were homeless.
The Oireachtas Housing Committee on Housing and Homelessness recommended a ban on Traveller evictions back in 2016. “No Travellers should be evicted from a Traveller specific site until alternative accommodation is provided,” the report said.
