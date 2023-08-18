Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre played Coolmine Therapeutic Community last night (17/8) in an 11-a-side football match to raise awareness on suicide and addiction.
The game started with a minute’s silence for people that have died of addiction and suicide.
What a game! The game was 5-5 after 90 minutes and went into penalties, which Pavee Point won 4-1. Michael McDonagh was awarded man of the match held at the Sport Ireland Campus.
“It was a brilliant event. It was to let people know there is help out there for Travellers experiencing addiction and places like Coolmine Therapeutic Community (www.coolmine.ie) which support people through recovery,” said John Collins, Men’s Health Worker, Eastern Region Traveller Health Unit.
The game was also to raise awareness on suicide. The suicide rate for Traveller men is 7 times the national rate (All Ireland Traveller Health Study). It is our experience that one of the main factors that contributes to high suicide rates in the Traveller community is addiction.
Both Pavee Point and Coolmine are there to support people who want to get help from addiction services. For information on mental health and signposting to services go to our website – www.youngpavees.ie
Main photo – the winning Pavee Point team.