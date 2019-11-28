We know from the All Ireland Traveller Health Study that there are significantly lower outcomes in Traveller men’s health. Traveller men live 15 years less than men from the general population. Mental health is a major issue with a suicide rate among Traveller men that is 7 times the national average.
The Traveller Health Unit in the Eastern Region brought together a group of Traveller men from North Dublin over five weeks to work on fitness, nutrition and health in general. We hope this type of project can be replicated around the country. This project was funded by the Dublin North West Area Partnership.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok