Traveller Organisations call on Government to finalise appointment of Minister with Responsibility for Traveller Accommodation

The Irish Traveller Movement (ITM), the National Traveller Women’s Forum and Pavee Point express deep disappointment and concern over the prolonged delay in appointing a Minister of State with responsibility for Traveller Accommodation. Despite the publication of the Programme for Government on January 23rd and the nomination of two potential candidates on January 29th, no decision has been made. This delay sends a troubling message regarding the Government’s commitment to addressing the Traveller Accommodation crisis. It suggests that resolving the long-standing issues surrounding Traveller accommodation is not considered a priority by this government .

In its 5th Opinion on Ireland under the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities (FCNM), published last week, the Advisory Committee urgently called on authorities at all levels to ensure the availability of culturally appropriate accommodation for members of the Traveller community in Ireland.

The absence of a Minister of State raises serious concerns about whether Traveller Accommodation is being treated with the urgency it demands. This neglect is especially alarming considering the critical state of accommodation delivery. In 2019, a need for 2,871 units was identified, yet only 634 units were delivered between 2020 and 2023. These include new builds, acquisitions, adaptations, fire safety measures, health and safety upgrades, emergency replacement mobiles, and void refurbishments. This inadequate rate of delivery has left many Traveller families in precarious and unsafe living conditions.

The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. Traveller families continue to face significant barriers to accessing safe, adequate, and culturally appropriate accommodation—a fundamental human right. The delay in appointing a dedicated Minister of State undermines the Government’s ability to address these challenges effectively and risks further eroding trust within the Traveller community.

We call on the Government to act immediately to finalise the appointment of a Minister of State without further delay , as mandated under the Housing (Traveller Accommodation) Act 1998, and to demonstrate a genuine commitment to resolving Traveller accommodation issues. The time for action is now—delays only perpetuate the cycle of neglect and inequality that has persisted for far too long for the Traveller community.

ITM, NTWF and PP remains steadfast in their mission to advocate for the rights and dignity of the Traveller community. We urge the Government to prioritise this critical issue and collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure meaningful progress is made.

