Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre Presents an evening of drama, music, poetry and craft from Traveller artists and performers hosted by Martin Collins on 29th June, 7.15pm.
The evening will start with an excerpt from the play ‘Ireland Shed a Tear’ written by Traveller actor and writer Michael Collins. The play was written to commemorate the first anniversary of the Carrickmines fire tragedy in 2015, which claimed the lives of ten members of the Connors and Gilbert families.
Tom, a Traveller man, sees the introduction of a national fire safety audit of Traveller accommodation as an opportunity for a better life for his family. Living conditions and issues with the local council might finally be resolved. The excerpt will be performed by Michael and his son Johnny Collins.
Music will be performed by Niamh Dunne of “Beoga” fame, accomplished violin player and singer, who has just released her first solo project of self-penned songs ‘Tides’. The album reflects on her life as a musician, from her traditional roots with the Traveller family The Dunne’s right up to writing with contemporary acts like Foy Vance and Ed Sheeran in recent years. Niamh will be performing with her husband Seán Óg Graham.
Rosaleen McDonagh is a playwright, poet, performer, columnist, author and member of AosDána and will read her poem “I Am Not Your Knacker”. Johnny Collins will also read his own poetry.
James Collins is a tinsmith living in Finglas. James will demonstrate his tinsmithing skills and will also chat to Traveller women who remember the days when tinsmiths were an essential part of country life.
