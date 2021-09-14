On Monday , 20 September, Traveller Pride Week officially launched by Minister Roderic O’Gorman, TD Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and there will be a panel discussion about the meaning of Traveller Pride Week.

Traveller Pride Week 2021 runs from 20th September – 3rd October, a two week long celebration of Traveller culture, identity and ethnicity.  Events will be taking place online and offline, locally and nationally across the week. 

The weeks’ activities promote pride within the Traveller community and also lets the wider population how Irish Travellers are challenging racism and discrimination and contributing to a better future for the community.