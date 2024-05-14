Traveller Pride Week 2024 Kicks Off May 20th

Traveller Pride Awards 2024:

When: Thursday 23rd May

What time: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Where: Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin 7



The Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions Travellers make to their own community and to Irish society in the areas of Education, Music, Arts & Culture, Youth, Sport, Enterprise & Innovation, Intersectionality and Community.

Spaces are limited, and must be pre-booked. Please RSVP to travellerprideweek@gmail.com.