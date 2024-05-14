Traveller Pride Week 2024 Kicks Off May 20th

Traveller Pride Week 2024 kicks off on May 20th and runs until the May 31st. There is a huge range of activities happening around the country from family fun days, Traveller living history, arts, music and more. You can find the programme of events here: https://www.travellerprideweek.org/
Traveller Pride Awards 2024:
When: Thursday 23rd May
What time: 11:00am – 1:00pm
Where: Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin 7
The Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions Travellers make to their own community and to Irish society in the areas of Education, Music, Arts & Culture, Youth, Sport, Enterprise & Innovation, Intersectionality and Community.
Spaces are limited, and must be pre-booked. Please RSVP to travellerprideweek@gmail.com.