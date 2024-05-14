Home » News » Traveller Pride Week 2024 Kicks Off May 20th

Traveller Pride Week 2024 Kicks Off May 20th

Traveller Pride Week 2024 kicks off on May 20th and runs until the May 31st.  There is a huge range of activities happening around the country from family fun days, Traveller living history,  arts, music and more. You can find the programme of events here: https://www.travellerprideweek.org/
Traveller Pride Awards 2024:

📆 When: Thursday 23rd May 
⏰ What time: 11:00am – 1:00pm
📍 Where: Lighthouse Cinema, Smithfield, Dublin 7

The Awards celebrate the achievements and contributions Travellers make to their own community and to Irish society in the areas of Education, Music, Arts & Culture, Youth, Sport, Enterprise & Innovation, Intersectionality and Community.

Spaces are limited, and must be pre-booked. Please RSVP to travellerprideweek@gmail.com.

