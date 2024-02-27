Traveller Pride Awards are back for 2024. Applications will be opening in March. And so will applications for local events.

If you have an idea for a theme for 2024 please email your idea to travellerprideweek@gmail.com by 29 February and win a prize if your theme is chosen.

The Traveller Pride Steering Committee is inviting tenders for events management and media coordinator Traveller Pride Week 2024 and to deliver and manage a National Traveller Pride Awards Event for May 21st or 22nd. All info here.