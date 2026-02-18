Traveller Pride Week 2026 will begin on May 18th and will kick-start a week of national events. The National Traveller Awards will follow on Wednesday, May 20th; and local events will run from the week of May 25th.

Individuals and organisations are being asked to propose a theme for this year’s Traveller Pride Week 2026. Suggestions should include reasons for the proposal, and the closing date for submission is March 3rd. Please send on to: travellerprideweek[a]gmail.com.

Nomination forms and criteria for the National Traveller Awards can be requested from travellerprideweek[a]gmail.com. The closing date for nominations is April 10th.

Funding applications, guidelines and criteria details are also available from travellerprideweek[a]gmail.com. The closing date for funding applications is April 17th.