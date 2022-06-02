Photo on home page by Derek Speirs.
Pavee Point was part of a protest to highlight the need for urgent action on Traveller Mental Health. There was a great show of support and solidarity by Traveller organisations and allies at the protest on 31 May, organised by the National Traveller Mental Health Network.
Speakers highlighted the responsibility of Government to take action on these matters and how accommodation, education and employment all impact on Traveller mental health.
Targeted measures are needed to tackle the Traveller mental health crisis and Travellers need to be involved in the design and delivery of mental health services.
Statistics from the All Ireland Traveller Health Study show that suicide is 7 times the national rate among Traveller men.