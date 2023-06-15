Traveller & Roma Men Score a Goal for Better Health
Pavee Point’s annual Men’s Health Day 2023 was a fun event with plenty of health benefits.
Fourteen football teams from around the country played each other in a football tournament and this included a team from the Health Service Executive and 5 Roma teams. Golf also featured as did outdoor games such as tossing the horseshoe, Giant Jenga and Connect 4.
“Men’s health day is about creating a space where Traveller &
Roma men can get together and take positive action in relation to health,” said
Michael Collins, Traveller Men’s Health Worker, Eastern Region, Traveller
Health Unit. “Playing sport is obviously
of benefit but we also organise health checks and the men can get blood
pressure and diabetes checks and find out about heart health and cancer
screening,” said Michael
HEALTH CHECKS
“Getting health checks is something many Traveller men may
not come across in their day to day life and can help start a conversation
about people’s overall health. This helps our sense of empowerment and our
self-esteem.”
Traveller Men’s Health Workers have been engaging with men
at a local and regional level in organising fitness activities but also help to
break down the stigma about talking about health and mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
“Mental health is a huge issue for Traveller men with a
suicide rate that is 7 times the national average (All Ireland Traveller Health
Study 2010),” said Pa Reilly, Eastern Region, Traveller Health Unit Mental
Health Initiative. “Creating spaces
where Traveller men can talk about mental health and move away from any stigma
is crucial,” he said. “We will be promoting
our dedicated mental health information website for young people – www.youngpavees.ie,” added Pa.
Drug addiction services are also participating in this event
as substance use within the Traveller community is reaching crisis
proportions.
Although Travellers make up less than 1% of the population,
Travellers represented 3% of treatment episodes in addiction services in
2021. Substance use treatment in the
community increased from 8 to 14.8% between 2014 and 2021 and there was a
staggering 525% increase in cocaine treatment in the same years (Health
Research Board).
“Substance use often arises as a result of Travellers’ experiences of poverty, exclusion, racism and discrimination and the trauma that is caused and is a significant factor in mental health,” said John Paul Collins, Pavee Point Drug and Alcohol Programme.
NATIONAL TRAVELLER HEALTH ACTION PLAN
“We want to build partnerships between health providers and
Travellers to improve health outcomes and fight health inequalities,” said John
Collins, Men’s Health Worker, Traveller Health Unit in the Eastern Region. “And
we want to work with service providers in developing services that are
appropriate for Travellers.
“The National Traveller Health Action Plan was
published last year and we hope implementation will start soon. We are looking forward to Travellers and
Traveller men being involved in the design and delivery of services to
Travellers,” said John Collins.
