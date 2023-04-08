Home > News > Traveller & Roma Women’s Voices on #IRD23
The first World Romani Congress was held in London on 8th of April, 1971. It was the beginning of a European movement to lobby against the inequalities faced by Roma and Travellers.
The aim of the Congress was to create an advocacy platform to address the racism and neglect being experienced by Roma and Travellers.
While much has been achieved since then much remains to be achieved – especially in terms of gender equality.
In this film to celebrate #IRD23 Traveller and Roma women involved in community work and activism talk about their experiences as women and girls who face different layers of racism and discrimination. They share their hopes for equality and – in particular gender equality.
