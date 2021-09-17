Traveller Tinsmithing at Woodquay for #CultureNight
Pavee Point is collaborated with Culture Night Dublin and the Parish of the Travelling People to bring Traveller tinsmithing to the heart of Dublin City for #Culture Night.
Tinsmiths James Collins and Tom McDonnell joined with our Traveller Primary Health Care workers to present tinsmithing and share stories about traditional Traveller life. Geraldine McDonnell of the Parish of the Travelling People was MC.
It was a great event and we share some photos with you thanks to photographer Derek Speirs.
Traveller tinsmithing is on the Government’s National Inventory of Intangible Culture along with the Traveller language CANT/Gammon. Pavee Point is working to promote respect and recognition for Traveller culture and identity as part of our overall vision that Travellers and Roma are fully recognised and respected as minority ethnic groups who are proud and confident in their cultural identity and exercising their human rights.
