Travellers and Traveller groups participating in Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival

Travellers and Traveller groups are participating in Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival at the Festival Quarter, Collins Barracks on #StPatricksDay #PaddysDay

There is singing and stories from Thomas McCarthy and Trish Reilly at National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks. At the same venue women from Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre will host a flower-making workshop at the Tigin starting at 1.40pm.

Learn how to make #Traveller paper flowers and hear the stories of this Traveller tradition – https://stpatricksfestival.ie/events/traveller-flower-making-and-storytelling-with-pavee-point