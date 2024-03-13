Home » News » Travellers and Traveller groups participating in Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival

Travellers and Traveller groups are participating in Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival at the Festival Quarter, Collins Barracks on #StPatricksDay #PaddysDay

There is singing and stories from Thomas McCarthy and Trish Reilly at National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks.  At the same venue women from Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre will host a flower-making workshop at the Tigin starting at 1.40pm.
Learn how to make #Traveller paper flowers and hear the stories of this Traveller tradition – https://stpatricksfestival.ie/events/traveller-flower-making-and-storytelling-with-pavee-point
The Festival Quarter is free access and open to all ages from 12 noon to 10.30pm on that day.  All info can be found on stpatricksfestival.ie.

