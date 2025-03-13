Travellers feature at Poetry Event at Trinity

The Programme for Access to Higher Education (PATH) hosted a Traveller poetry event this week to highlight the access opportunities for Travellers and other minorities to access 3rd level universities.

There were a host of Traveller writers there on the day including Helen Hutchinson, Johnny Collins, Julie O’Leary O’Reilly, Shane Collins, Caitlyn O’Reilly, Nora Reilly and

Stephen Joyce & Caitlyn O’Reilly read Samantha Joyce’s poems in her absence.

Ciara McGarry Quinn read Roma writer Alina Kostenko’s poem in her absence.

Other poets also took part including Trinity students and lecturer.

For further information on PATH contact Ciara McGarry Quinn,

Traveller & Roma Access Officer, PATH 5, UCD & TCD Phone: 01 716 7535

Email: ciara.mcgarryquinn@ucd.ie/ciara.mcgarryquin@tcd.ie