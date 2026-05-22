Travellers from Ireland and UK celebrated at Traveller Pride Awards 2026

“These Traveller Pride Awards show there are many ways to be a Traveller.”

Stellar MC, and National Co-Ordinator of Traveller Pride Week, Martin Beanz Warde yesterday led a packed room in Dublin through the Traveller Pride Awards 2026.

The Galwegian comedian and dramatist presided over a stacked schedule, with some nine awards handed out to Travellers great and good from both sides of the Irish Sea.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Irish Traveller Tenor John Doherty by Martin Collins, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre. John is based in the UK and sings in operatic style and in the “Bel Canto’ style, (the Italian vocal style of the 18th and early 19th centuries), just like his hero, the great John McCormack.

The Education Award went to Cathleen McDonagh Clark, Education and Training Service Manager at Exchange House Ireland National Travellers Service. Cathleen left school at a young age, but went on to achieve a Diploma in Pastoral Leadership, a BA in Theology and Philosophy, a Master’s in Theology, a Certificate in First Line Management, and postgraduate study in Theories of Adult Education. In her work she developed and managed Exchange House education which has developed a QQI Level 5 major award and also established the annual National Traveller Education Achievement Awards. The award was presented by Jules McDonagh of Exchange House.

The Enterprise and Employment Award went to Bounce Back Recycling, a social enterprise established by Galway Traveller Movement. Since 2017, Bounce Back Recycling have recycled and upcycled more than 250,000 bulky waste items, turning waste into wages and creating meaningful employment for a team of 23 people. The award was presented by Dr Kara McGann of IBEC.

The Community Award went to Dol O’Reilly who has worked as a Community Health Worker with Tipperary Rural Travellers’ Project for over 25 years. Dol lives in Wallors Lot, Cashel, County Tipperary, and plays a major role in the lives of more than 100 children living in her community which has faced many serious challenges over the years. It was presented by Maureen Ward of Minceirs Whidden.

The Intersectionality Award was won by Emma Ward who is a freelance journalist, disability rights activist, and proud Irish Traveller. Through her writing, media work, and advocacy, this person explores how different identities shape people’s experiences of discrimination, belonging, and justice.

Both Youth Awards were presented by Helena Power, Irish Traveller Movement and Traveller Pride Week Steering Committee.

The Youth (18-25) Award went to Kyle Harvey who is finishing a degree in Bio Analytical Science at ATU Letterkenny. Throughout their educational journey, they have navigated significant challenges while living with Autism and Dyspraxia. He is a founding member of Synapse, a support space for neurodivergent students on campus and through engagement with Donegal Travellers Project, he has welcomed and supported young Travellers and Roma children taking part in the ATU and DTP afterschool programme, showing them what is possible.

The Offaly Traveller Movement Youth Group won the Youth (12-18) Award which recognises a group of young people who are using creativity to celebrate who they are and to share that pride with their wider community. Their woven willow wigwam structure was displayed at the Hazel Hub, Tullamore during Traveller Pride Week.

The Music, Arts and Culture Award went to Martin McDonagh of Balbriggan Travellers for his work in Copper Art and for using copper art as a culturally meaningful way to connect people. His workshops are not just about learning an artistic skill. They create space for real conversations about Traveller culture, identity, mental health, wellbeing, and support. The award was presented by Philomena Poole, Vice Chair, The Arts Council.

The Sport Award went to Michael Reilly of Longford, an experienced Social Innovation and Inclusion Officer, dedicated to creating sports initiatives that champion diversity, equity, and social inclusion. Drawing on his lived experience, his work supports a wide range of communities, including Travellers and Roma, asylum seekers and refugees, LGBT+ communities, people with disabilities, women in sport, young people at risk, and people from disadvantaged areas. The Award was presented by football manager Brian Kerr also of Sport Against Racism Ireland.

The Awards, now in their 17th year are organised by The Traveller Pride Week Steering Committee, comprised of representatives from Involve CLG, Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre, Irish Traveller Movement, National Traveller Women’s Forum, Exchange House Ireland, Minceirs Whidden and Parish of the Travelling Community and is supported by the Department of Children, Disability and Equality.

Look back at the full ceremony here: https://tinyurl.com/yc6dj5a7

All photos Richard Walshe.