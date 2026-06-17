Twentieth anniversary of Growing Up in Ireland

This morning (June 17) Pavee Point was pleased to attend the 20th anniversary celebration of Growing Up in Ireland (GUI) at the Department of Children, Disability and Equality. Since 2006, as Ireland’s national longitudinal study of children and young people, GUI has made a significant contribution to our understanding of the experiences, wellbeing and development of children, young people and families across Ireland.

As we reflect on the importance of high-quality national data, Pavee Point also recognises the value of robust ethnic equality monitoring within large-scale studies.

Greater visibility of Traveller and Roma participants and outcomes within national research strengthens the evidence base available to policymakers and service providers, helping to identify inequalities and support more equitable outcomes for all children and young people.

We congratulate everyone involved in Growing Up in Ireland on this important milestone and look forward to continuing to support and engage with the study as it evolves. Strengthening the visibility of Traveller and Roma children and young people within national research is an important part of ensuring that all communities are reflected in the evidence that shapes policy and services.

#growingupire #GUI