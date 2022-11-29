Ukrainian Roma Refugees Need Equal Protection under the Temporary Protection Directive
Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre
welcomes the new decision by the Department of Justice to grant Temporary
Protection to a Ukrainian national from the Roma community as a result of legal
intervention by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC).
Pavee Point brought this case to the
attention of IHREC as part of our ongoing work with Ukrainian Roma arriving in
Ireland. “It is important that IHREC
took on this case and was successful,” said Jenny Liston, Co-Ordinator of Pavee
Point’s Roma Programme.
“This is a very challenging time for the
Irish Government, responding to an unprecedented crisis. During this time, the
State has shown a welcome commitment to ensuring the rights and safety of those
fleeing conflict in Ukraine. However, it is up to the Department of Justice to
ensure that Ukrainian Roma refugees receive equal and fair treatment under the
Temporary Protection Directive. “
Difficult Journeys from Ukraine
The Roma man travelled to Ireland to be
reunited with his wife and young children who had already received Temporary
Protection from the Irish State and he had all necessary documentation.
Rudolf Simonic, Roma community worker with
Pavee Point said: “Roma families, with
their children, have had difficult journeys from Ukraine to Ireland, facing
racism and poor treatment along the way. It is very disappointing on reaching
Ireland when they do not get the safety and protection they are entitled to. ”
Pavee Point has supported a number of Roma families arriving in Ireland since the outbreak of war in Ukraine in February and has intervened in a number of situations.
“We recorded 11 cases where Ukrainian Roma
families were initially refused Temporary Protection,” explained Jenny Liston.
“A common thread throughout these cases was the concern expressed by Roma
refugees at discriminatory attitudes or differential treatment.”
Phoneline for Ukrainian Roma Refugees
Pavee Point now operates a phoneline to
directly support Ukrainian Roma refugees coming to Ireland and is working
closely with State agencies and other relevant NGOs in the National Ukraine
Response.
“Given
the discriminatory treatment of Ukrainian Roma fleeing Ukraine that has been
documented by a number of international NGOs in a variety of European
countries, we recommend that all staff, officials and interpreters understand the impacts of discrimination and
racism on Roma in Ukraine,” added Ms. Liston.
“There also needs to be clear criteria on
the evidence required for Temporary Protection and clear reasons for refusal should
be given in writing. We would also
welcome a mechanism for raising concerns about decisions.”
There were an
estimated 400,000 Roma living in Ukraine before the Russian invasion. Roma face high levels of racism,
discrimination, poverty and lack of access to employment, education, and health
care in Ukraine. Additionally, Roma in Ukraine can be subject to hate
speech and violent attacks.
