Pavee Point spoke at the UN Forum on Minority Issues this week in Geneva. Gabi Muntean of our Roma Programme acknowledged the progress made on the 30th anniversary of the UN Declaration on Minorities but highlighted key challenges.
“Our work
as Minority Rights Defenders remains crucial, as we continue to face
significant challenges in the implementation of Traveller and Roma
policies and responses,” said Ms. Muntean.
“With
deepening education inequalities for Travellers and Roma since the COVID
pandemic, we await a National Traveller Education Strategy which has been committed
to in the programme for Government. We need more equality data to monitor the outcomes
for Travellers and Roma on the ground.”
Pavee Point
also highlighted our concern regarding Ukrainian Roma arriving in Ireland. “Since
March 2022, Ukrainian Roma families have been seeking refuge in Ireland and we
have, highlighted emerging concerns, and worked with key agencies involved in
the response.”
“We
continue to need to work to protect and promote the rights of Travellers, Roma
and other minorities and this can only be done through the use of urgent and
effective implementation and monitoring processes and with the support of the
international community,” she concluded.
Share via:
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.Ok