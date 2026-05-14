Unveiling of First Ever Traveller stamps

This morning at the GPO the first ever Traveller stamps were unveiled by An Post.

Coinciding with the launch of Traveller Pride Week 2026, the two new national stamps celebrate Irish Traveller History and Culture and recognise the Traveller community as a distinct and valued part of Ireland’s shared heritage.

Each stamp focuses on a key aspect of Traveller life: An image of a traditional Traveller wagon highlights the importance of nomadism, a defining feature of Traveller culture symbolising movement, family, adaptability and a way of life that has shaped Traveller identity over generations.

Traditional tin-smithing is an important element of the historic Traveller economy. The featured object, the ‘ponger’ or tin mug, represents practical craftsmanship and the passing down of skills and knowledge within Traveller families.

Speaking at the launch – Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co-Director – underscored the historic significance of unveiling the two stamps at the GPO: “It is [also] symbolic to unveil them in the GPO, this iconic building which has been pivotal in terms of Irish history and freedom. We look forward to future issues of stamps that will no doubt go on to reflect various and diverse aspects of our identity.”

The launch was accompanied by poetry and song, with Maureen Ward, Caitlyn O’Reilly, and Johnny Collins reciting verse for those gathered. Martin Anthony Collins brought the morning to a conclusion with a rendition of ‘One Starry Night’, and dedicated the song to his father James Collins.

The development of the stamps comes from an action under NTRIS II in July 2024 to implement a Stamp Programme with An Post in to mark the 10th anniversary of the official recognition of Traveller ethnicity, and follows from the work of artist Chloe McDonagh and her ‘An Lucht Siúil’ exhibition. The final design for the stamps was developed by David Smith of Atelier.

Listen back to Martin Collins discussing the launch on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland: https://www.rte.ie/radio/podcasts/22612439-an-post-to-unveil-two-national-stamps-celebrating/