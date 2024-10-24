Urgently address the drugs epidemic among Travellers – Oireachtas hears

Today, Thursday 24th October, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Drug Use to discuss the need for a social determinants of health-led approach to drug use.

Speaking to the Committee, John Paul Collins, Drugs Alcohol and Addiction Programme (DAAP) worker, Pavee Point, stressed the gravity of the situation on the ground. “I’ve never seen it as bad today; the impact that drugs are having on our community.”

Mr Collins called on the Committee to expedite the next National Drugs Strategy. He recommended the full implementation of the National Traveller Health Action Plan and increased funding for Traveller organisations to support measures related to addiction.

Drug misuse and addiction among Travellers are influenced by many factors. While the last National Drugs Strategy referenced the social determinants as a key principle, it has not been applied in practice, specifically in relation to Travellers, and this needs to be remedied.

“We can’t talk about a health-led approach to drug use without referencing the fact that 90% of what affects a person’s health happens outside of the medical system; and therefore, racism, discrimination, living conditions, poverty, employment, education, all impact on Travellers and drug use which requires a wider response that includes community development and a robust policy response.” said Mr. Collins.

Travellers experience a poor health status, with a mortality and infant rate that is 4 times than the general population. Living in such desperate and stressful situations leads people to cope in different ways including drug use.

“We know Travellers experience discrimination and racism when accessing services. This has been validated by a number of research reports, and drug services are not immune to this.” Travellers are disproportionately represented in available drug and alcohol statistics, accounting for almost 3% of drug and alcohol treatment episodes in 2023; four times the national average according to the Health Research Board. This number is likely much higher as Travellers are often reluctant to reveal their ethnicity, and drug services often do not collect data on ethnicity.

Pavee Point welcomes the Joint Committee on Drug Use’s Interim report which highlights that the response to drug and alcohol misuse must be holistic and integrated. Implementing existing policies such as the second National Traveller and Roma Integration Strategy (NTRIS II) and the Traveller and Roma Education Strategy to improve equity of access and outcomes for Travellers across a range of areas will also have knock-on effects on addressing substance misuse.

Travellers are overpoliced and underprotected – despite accounting for 1% of the population, Travellers make up 8% of the male prisoner population, 16% of the female prisoner population, and one fifth of the children detained in Oberstown.

“Travellers are particularly vulnerable to the illegal drug market and criminal drug gangs that perpetuate it, both within and outside the community.” said Mr. Collins. “Gangs target and intimidate Travellers and exploit the vacuum left by inadequate Gardai protection, leaving us to feel like we need to fend ourselves.”

Despite issues, there have been positive developments over recent years, In particular, initiatives in the drug and alcohol sector and the HSE that are innovative, impactful and show outcomes. These models should be further developed, resourced and mainstreamed.

Mr. Collins went on to make key recommendations on policy and the next National Drugs Strategy:

Urgently develop the next National Drugs Strategy, inclusive of a robust implementation and monitoring plan with clear targets, indicators, timeframes and budget lines. Targeted actions are especially required to address the needs of Traveller and Roma women. Increase multi annual funding for Traveller organisations to support targeted measures related to substance misuse and addiction. Prioritise and mainstream Traveller/Roma health inequalities (including addiction) within the Department of Health and across the HSE into existing and forthcoming health policy and service developments. Provide a social determinants of health response to addiction that is culturally appropriate in partnership with Traveller organisations, underpinned by a community development approach. Implement ethnic equality monitoring, including a standardised ethnic identifier across all health administrative systems (including drugs services) to inform evidenced-based policies and services.

