Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre currently has a number of vacancies.
Traveller Health Programme Manager. Further details here
Do you have strategic thinking, policy, advocacy and management skills? Do you have a passion for challenging racism and structural inequalities by addressing the root causes of social injustice? Are you interested in representing Pavee Point at regional, national, European, Council of Europe and UN levels? If so, this job could be for you! Pavee Point is currently seeking a qualified person to manage and oversee our Health Programme.
Primary Health Care Project Coordinator. Further details here
Are you committed to and experienced in working for human rights, particularly in health access, participation and outcomes for marginalised or minority groups? Pavee Point invites you to apply to lead the work of our large and dynamic Primary Health Care for Travellers Project!
Violence against Women Programme Manager. Further details here
Are you committed to and experienced in working for the rights of women, minorities and/or those experiencing domestic and sexual violence? Do you have experience in leading and motivating staff and teams and achieving outcomes? Pavee Point invites you to lead our Violence against Women Programme!
Education Programme Co-Ordinator. Further details here.
Are you committed to and experienced in working for human rights, particularly in education access, participation and outcomes for marginalised or minority groups? Pavee Point invites you to apply to lead the work of our expanding and dynamic Education Programme!
All applications by application form only. Deadline 5.00pm 10th March 2023.
