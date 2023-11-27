Home > News > Vacancy: Cavan Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker
Cavan Traveller Movement and Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre would like to recruit a Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker for a peer-led project in relation to domestic and sexual violence.
The Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker will work to raise awareness regarding domestic and sexual violence with the Traveller community. They will also work with services to ensure services meet the needs of Traveller women and girls and protect their rights.
The position is for 35 hours per week (can be a job share) and the contract is subject to funding and a probation period. The worker will be based in Cavan Traveller Movement (Unit 9 New Court, Cavan Town, Co. Cavan H12Y320).