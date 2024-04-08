Vacancy: Pavee Point Collections Archivist

Are you a professional archivist looking to be part of an exciting project to preserve and promote Traveller heritage and help develop a Traveller archive?

Pavee Point is seeking an archivist to collate, catalogue, digitise and display the Pavee Point collection of photographs, documents and other materials relating to Traveller histories, culture and activism. This is part of a community archive project to also include on-the-job training for Traveller community archivists while developing outreach activities to better share the collection with the community.

More information can be found in the job description.

How to Apply:

Complete the Pavee Point Application Form and email to Lee Davis at lee.davis@pavee.ie. The closing date for applications is Monday 22nd of April.