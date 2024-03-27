Vacancy: Traveller Arts and Culture Worker

Are you a Traveller interested in the arts and helping to promote Traveller participation in the arts in Ireland?

This job offers an opportunity to engage with arts and culture organisations and with Travellers and Traveller organisations working in arts and culture – across a broad range of creative activities such as music, film, drama, poetry, visual arts and other. It also aims to promote Traveller inclusion in mainstream arts organisations as well as developing targeted initiatives. This position will be supported by the Pavee Point Arts and Culture Co Ordinator.

This is a full-time postion (35 hours p/w) until end 2024, subject to funding thereafter. The salary scale ranges from €25,711 to €29,568 (pro rata) in line with experience. Job sharing is a possibility.

Full details of the position, including How To Apply are provided in the Job Description found here. You can also download the application form here

Deadline: The deadline for applications is Friday 19th April, 5.00pm.