Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker

Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre is looking to recruit a Traveller Women’s Awareness Worker for a peer-led project addressing barriers to safety and protection for Traveller women in relation to domestic and sexual violence. The position is for 19 hours per week and the contract is subject to funding and a probation period. The worker will be based in Pavee Point.

Full details are outlined in the Job Description.

To apply: email or post a CV and a short letter stating why you would be a good candidate to Lee Davis by Monday 19 February 2024.

Email: lee.davis@pavee.ie

Post: Lee Davis, Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, 46 Charles St Great, Dublin 1.