Violent conduct at cemetery mass utterly unacceptable

Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre wishes to express our utter condemnation of the violent scenes at St Peter and Paul’s Cemetery in Portlaoise on Sunday.

Such conduct is absolutely unacceptable and it is shocking that thousands of peaceful mass-goers, including other Traveller families, coming together to remember their loved ones, should have to witness such violent confrontations.

The actions of a small group of individuals in Portlaoise on Sunday are in no way consistent with the conduct of mass-going Travellers who attend daily and weekly religious services across the country.

We support the Gardaí in their investigation and we join them in urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 867 4100, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.