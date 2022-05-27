Visit by European Roma Grassroots Organisations Network
Pavee Point was delighted to host a visit by the European Roma Grassroots Network Organisation (ERGO) this week. ERGO reps visited Shuttleknit – a Traveller enterprise in Co. Wicklow – as well as visiting Traveller sites and speakin about the issues that Travellers face. Thanks to everyone who supported the visit.
ERGO is an organization based in Brussels, which brings together almost thirty Roma organizations across the European Union.
Photos by Meg Asbury.
