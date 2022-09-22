Walking Towards Inclusion for the Traveller Community in Finglas
This week Pavee Point Traveller & Roma Centre presented at Walk 21, an international Conference hosted by TU Dublin in celebration of walking and active transport.
Traveller Primary Health Care Worker, Winnie McDonagh, and Primary Health Care Project Coordinator, Doireann Crosson, presented findings of our walkability audit of the Finglas area.
The aim of this project was to use the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) walkability audit as a tool to support Travellers living in Traveller-specific accommodation to identify and develop an analysis of local infrastructural barriers to more active lifestyles.
This audit highlighted issues with footpaths, air pollution, noise pollution, and the lack of green spaces for Traveller families to enjoy.
This project is an important demonstration of how inadequate walkability of the local built environment is a significant factor contributing to and reinforcing systems of inequality, exclusion, and marginalisation for Travellers in Ireland.
It has implications for social, economic, mental and physical health, by restricting access to employment, education, and leisure opportunities. In addition, poor infrastructure has an intersectional and differential impact for Travellers across gender, disability, age, and other social markers.
