Martin Collins spoke at the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference this week on human rights of Irish Travellers and Roma in Ireland and highlighted ongoing inequalities. He highlighted the need for the State sector to engage effectively on issues impacting on minorities. “We need to move from policy making to policy implementation,” he said.
This conference is dedicated to discussions on the condition of human rights and fundamental freedoms in the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) area. The conference offers a forum for participants to present their current work and raise issues that they believe merit the urgent attention of the international community.
The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe is an intergovernmental organization comprising 57 member states in Europe, North America, and Asia.
