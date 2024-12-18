WATCH: the Role of Partnership in Primary Health Care for Travellers

🎥WATCH: for 30 years, partnership between the Health Service Executive, services, Travellers organisations, and Primary Health Care for Travellers projects has been vital in addressing Traveller health inequalities.

More is needed to sustain projects going forward, including robust implementation and resourcing of the National Traveller Health Action Plan (NTHAP, 2022), better terms and conditions for workers, career progression and strengthened partnership between Traveller organisations and HSE.