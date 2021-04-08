Webinar celebrating International Roma Day 1971-2021 – 50 Years of Activism
50 Years of Activism – a Webinar
On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of International Roma Day we were delighted to host a webinar with Roma MEP, Romeo Franz and Senator Eileen Flynn, hosted by Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co Director.
The 40 minute webinar talks about what inspired these activists, the important successes achieved and hope for the future.
